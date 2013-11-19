BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
LONDON Nov 19 The first set of rules for the unregulated multi-trillion dollar foreign currency markets will be considered after the completion of probes into possible manipulation, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.
The FCA, along with watchdogs from the United States and elsewhere, is investigating if traders at several banks have tried to rig foreign exchange benchmarks.
This follows uproar and hefty fines for several banks for rigging the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, a widely used interest rate benchmark.
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said the watchdog was gathering "facts and evidence" about what may have happened in forex markets.
"If that evidence suggests a more fundamental problem, then you've always got a set of responses," Wheatley told reporters.
"One response says you have to enforce against poor behaviour, and the other response is to look at the conditions that allowed that behaviour to exist. That is what we did with Libor and came up with a set of structural changes," Wheatley said.
"Frankly it's an unregulated market and that would be a big policy change for global regulators to decide that forex needed to be a regulated market. The truth is we are at a very early stage and a long way off before we can make any conclusions."
So far there has been no sign of any global calls for regulation of forex markets as was seen with Libor.
* Axis Capital - announced estimated impact of U.K. ministry of justice's reduction of discount rate to calculate lump sum awards in U.K. bodily injury cases
* Files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 million shares - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lNFjq1] Further company coverage: