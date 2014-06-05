BRIEF-Suncor says Syncrude Canada site at minimum rates after fire
* Says Syncrude facility in Canada's Alberta running at minimum rates after fire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON, June 5 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is examining data related to a global investigation into the possible manipulation of currency markets, but has yet to open a criminal investigation, it said on Thursday.
"The SFO is receiving and examining complex data on this topic. If and when we open a criminal investigation, that decision will be announced in the usual way," the agency's head David Green said in an emailed statement.
Britain's financial regulator, the FCA, has been investigating allegations of manipulation in the $5 trillion a day market since late last year. It was not immediately available for comment. A string of other authorities worldwide are also looking into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the market by senior bankers. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Patrick Graham)
* Says Syncrude facility in Canada's Alberta running at minimum rates after fire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Ceo timothy ring's fy 2016 total compensation $12.63 million versus $11.74 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
WASHINGTON, March 15 A budget proposal to be released by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday includes deep cuts for the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency as his administration seeks to raise military spending, the New York Times said on Wednesday.