LONDON, June 5 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is examining data related to a global investigation into the possible manipulation of currency markets, but has yet to open a criminal investigation, it said on Thursday.

"The SFO is receiving and examining complex data on this topic. If and when we open a criminal investigation, that decision will be announced in the usual way," the agency's head David Green said in an emailed statement.

Britain's financial regulator, the FCA, has been investigating allegations of manipulation in the $5 trillion a day market since late last year. It was not immediately available for comment. A string of other authorities worldwide are also looking into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the market by senior bankers. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Patrick Graham)