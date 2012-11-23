LONDON Nov 23 Britain on Friday announced a new
46 million pound ($73.5 million) contract to buy 51 Foxhound
patrol vehicles from a unit of U.S. defence firm General
Dynamics.
Foxhounds are used in Afghanistan and are designed to
dissipate blasts from roadside bombs and drive on only three
wheels if necessary. Their engines are designed to be
replaceable within 30 minutes.
"Foxhound is an enormous leap forward in capability; the
off-road mobility, enhanced protection and night-vision systems
that it offers to the troops on the ground are unmatched in a
vehicle of this size," defence equipment minister Philip Dunne
said in a statement.
The order will bring the army's fleet of the vehicles up to
376. Britain has some 9,000 troops in Afghanistan, and plans to
withdraw the bulk of its forces by the end of 2014.