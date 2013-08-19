BALCOMBE, England Aug 19 Police at an
anti-fracking camp in rural England arrested at least a dozen
protesters on Monday, including Green Party lawmaker Caroline
Lucas, according to a Reuters reporter.
The arrests were made as a long-running standoff at an oil
exploration site turned violent with several protesters seen
being carried by police into vans in the village of Balcombe in
West Sussex about 35 miles (55 km) south of London.
Opponents of the drilling process known as 'fracking' have
already forced privately owned Cuadrilla Resources to suspend
oil drilling at the site. A spokeswoman for the No Dash for Gas
group said people were arrested earlier in the day and more
detained as police tried to clear roads around the site.
Sussex police said they would announce later on Monday how
many people had been arrested.
