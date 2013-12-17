LONDON Dec 17 British Prime Minister David
Cameron has warned the European Commission not to propose
European Union-wide legislation to regulate the nascent fracking
industry, saying such a move could create uncertainty and stifle
investment.
The rising cost of energy bills is a big issue ahead of a
2015 election and Cameron is keen to tap Britain's large
resources of shale gas to shore up the country's energy security
as its North Sea oil reserves decline.
In January, the European Commission, the EU executive, is
due to publish a package of proposals related to its 2030
environment and energy strategy. These are expected to cover
shale gas, but it is not yet clear if they will be non-binding
guidance or firm legislative proposals.
In a letter to European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso released on Tuesday Cameron warned that the EU could
derail investment in British shale gas extraction, or fracking
as the process is known, if it chose to legislate.
"I am not in favour of new legislation where the lengthy
timeframes and significant uncertainty involved are major causes
for concern," Cameron wrote in the letter dated Dec. 4. "The
industry in the UK has told us that new EU legislation would
immediately delay imminent investment."
The Commission said it had received the letter, but declined
to comment.
Cameron's demarche fit into his broader strategy for reform
of the European Union. He has been pushing for a reduction in
red tape, arguing that EU regulations are stifling economic
growth and costing the continent billions of euros.