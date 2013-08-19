BALCOMBE, England Aug 19 Anti-fracking
protesters scuffled with police outside an oil exploration site
in rural England on Monday and broke into the headquarters of
the energy company which is pioneering shale gas exploration in
Britain.
In what could be the biggest public challenge yet for
Britain's shale gas prospectors, opponents of the drilling
process known as 'fracking' have already forced privately owned
Cuadrilla Resources to suspend oil drilling at the site.
After several days of largely peaceful protests against
Cuadrilla, campaigners scuffled with police on Monday at the
entrance of its oil exploration site in the village of Balcombe,
a village in West Sussex about 35 miles (55 km) south of London.
Others broke into the headquarters of Cuadrilla in
Staffordshire and several demonstrators managed to enter the
public relations firm in London that is representing the group.
Prime Minister David Cameron has said that Britain needs
fracking as it could reduce energy bills, create jobs and help
meet Britain's energy needs.
