(Adds detail, quotes throughout)
By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau
AMIENS, France, March 3 France and Britain
planned on Thursday to announce a 1.5 billion pound ($2.11
billion) project to build a next-generation drone prototype as
the two allies seek to increase security and military ties at a
time of conflict in Syria and Libya.
President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister David Cameron
were meeting in northern France as part of a bi-annual summit
also commemorating the centenary later this year of the Battle
of the Somme in which 600,000 British and French soldiers died.
Cameron was expected to also use the visit to argue that
continued European Union membership will enhance Britain's
security as he lobbies for it to stay in the 28-nation bloc
ahead of a June 23 referendum on the issue.
"I am convinced that the UK's membership of the EU gives us
greater security and greater capacity to project power
globally," Cameron said in comments released by his office
before the meeting in Amiens, 120 km (75 miles) north of Paris.
Officials from both sides said part of the summit's focus
would be on forging closer police and counter-terrorism ties.
France and Britain, both permanent veto-wielding members of
the United Nations Security Council, are engaged in air strikes
on Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq.
Hollande and Cameron are also backers of the "moderate"
Syrian opposition. They are likely to issue a new call for
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and allies including
Russia to stop targeting rebel forces despite a new cessation of
hostilities deal and to allow more aid to reach besieged areas.
Britain and France have special forces operating against
Islamic State in Libya too amid international efforts to unify
two rival governments and loosen militants' foothold there.
"This summit is the opportunity to strengthen our close
partnership," said a senior French official. "Defence is more
crucial than ever because we are facing serious crises on our
eastern and southern fronts."
To that end, Cameron and Hollande will announce a project to
build a prototype of the next generation of unmanned drone
aircraft that would be able to conduct surveillance of security
threats and fire missiles at targets.
Each side is to contribute about 750 million pounds.
The Future Combat Air System project to develop the most
advanced drone of its kind in Europe builds on a
120-million-pound joint feasibility study undertaken agreed in
2014.
Britain's BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce, along
with Dassault Aviation, Safran and Thales
of France, are taking part.
An update is also expected on French energy group EDF's
planned 18-billion-pound construction of two nuclear
reactors at Hinkley Point in western England.
Controversy over the thousands of migrants camped near the
northern French port town of Calais is another theme of the
summit, It dominated UK media coverage of the meeting on
Thursday after France's economy minister said a British exit
from the EU would let migrants into Britain.
($1 = 0.7113 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Andrew
Callus and Mark Heinrich)