* EDF capacity should be limited to 20-40 pct
* Regulators consult on third party access exemption
LONDON Nov 28 France's biggest power producer
EDF should have limited access to a new interconnector
planned between France and Britain to curb the company's ability
to influence power prices, a report for the British and French
energy regulators said on Thursday.
Plans for the 1,000-megawatt ElecLink interconnector between
France and Britain are currently being assessed by the
regulators, with the start of operations expected in 2016.
Analysts from consultancy London Economics commissioned by
the regulators to analyse the impact of the new power link
recommended EDF's use of ElecLink capacity should be limited to
20-40 percent.
"Based on the analysis and our judgment, we recommend that
EDF's total allowed share of the total interconnector capacity
be limited to between 20 and 40 percent in either direction,"
the report said.
London Economic's analysis showed EDF's strong market
presence gives it ability and incentive to raise power prices in
either country.
EDF was not immediately available to comment.
ElecLink itself had proposed a limit of 50 percent.
State-owned EDF owns all of France's nuclear power plants.
Its UK subsidiary EDF Energy also has a large market share in
Britain where it operates all but one nuclear station.
Britain sees building interconnections with neighbouring
countries as a way to manage fluctuating renewable energy
production and is considering laying other cables to Norway,
Belgium and Denmark.
Interconnectors are typically used to transfer electricity
from the higher priced region to the lower priced region to
balance out electricity value.
Owners of capacity in both markets can technically use their
position to influence price-setting factors if they have access
to substantial transfer capacity.
Long-term and short-term capacity on the ElecLink
interconnector will be allocated through open auctions, making
it technically possible for EDF to bid for a high amount of
capacity.
The project is jointly developed by France's Eurotunnel
, which operates the subsea tunnel, and UK-based fund
manager Star Capital Partners.
The French and British energy regulators on Thursday
launched a market consultation on ElecLink's application to be
exempt from EU rules allowing third-party access.
France and Britain are already connected via a 2,000-MW
subsea power cable that has been operating since the 1980s.