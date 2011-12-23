LONDON Dec 23 The 2,000-megawatt subsea power cable which links the British and French power markets will operate at half of its capacity between March 1 and approximately June 30, 2012 for valve replacement work, operator National Grid said on Friday.

The work period's end date is approximate, stretching over a 17-week period, the company said.

The interconnector's capacity will also be reduced to 1,500 MW for maintenance between Sept 3-7 and to 1,000 MW between Oct. 8-12, the 2012 outage schedule showed.

The cable's valve replacement work also reduced capacity over months during 2011 as procedures lasted longer than expected.

The 70-kilometre long cable is jointly owned by National Grid and its French counterpart RTE. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)