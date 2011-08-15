LONDON Aug 15 The 2,000-megawatt (MW) power cable linking the British and French power markets will continue operating at half of its full capacity until mid-September, instead of late August, operator National Grid said on Monday.

"It looks like the end date for this now is mid-September," a spokeswoman said.

The subsea interconnector has been running at 1,000-MW capacity since March due to valve replacement work.

The restart to full capacity has been delayed several times since June and was last expected to occur in the second half of August. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)