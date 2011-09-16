Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
(Adds National Grid comment on current outage end, background)
LONDON, Sept 16 The 2,000-megawatt (MW) interconnector linking the French and British power markets will run at half of its capacity between Oct. 17-28, operator National Grid said on Friday.
The 70-kilometre long cable is currently reduced to 1,000 MW for valve replacement work, which will finish at the end of September, a spokeswoman said.
The subsea link will then regain full capacity until it is reduced again to continue the replacement work on Oct. 17.
The British-French interconnector is jointly owned by Britain's energy network operator National Grid and its French equivalent RTE.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by William Hardy)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.