(Adds National Grid comment on current outage end, background)

LONDON, Sept 16 The 2,000-megawatt (MW) interconnector linking the French and British power markets will run at half of its capacity between Oct. 17-28, operator National Grid said on Friday.

The 70-kilometre long cable is currently reduced to 1,000 MW for valve replacement work, which will finish at the end of September, a spokeswoman said.

The subsea link will then regain full capacity until it is reduced again to continue the replacement work on Oct. 17.

The British-French interconnector is jointly owned by Britain's energy network operator National Grid and its French equivalent RTE.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by William Hardy)