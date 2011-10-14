LONDON Oct 14 Power transport capacity on the 2,000 megawatt (MW) British-French interconnector will be reduced to half capacity during maintenance work from Oct. 17-28, operator National Grid said on Friday.

"Capacity will be reduced for planned maintenance," a spokesman said, adding that the cable could return to its full capacity at the end of the period.

Capacity on the 70 kilometre cable has been reduced to 500 MW for a few weeks due to a problem during engineering works to replace a valve.

The subsea cable is jointly owned by UK network operator National Grid and French counterpart RTE. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Jane Baird)