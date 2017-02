LONDON, July 19 A 1,000-megawatt reduction in transfer capacity on the France-UK power interconnector to replace valves will end on July 24, National Grid said on Thursday.

The reduction started on June 30 and is planned to end on July 24, a maintenance table showed.

The 2,000-MW interconnector was completely out of service from June 22-29 for the same valve replacement work, the schedule showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)