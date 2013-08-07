LONDON Aug 7 Performance of the 27-year old power cable that links the British and French electricity markets was at its lowest level in at least a decade in 2012/13 when availability dropped below 55 percent, operator data showed.

The 2,000 megawatt subsea Interconnexion France Angleterre (IFA) was in operation more than 90 percent of the time between 2002-2011.

In 2011, its performance dropped below 60 percent because of repair work. Further maintenance work was required the following year, pushing its availability rate to the lowest level since National Grid's records began in 2002 at 54.2 percent between April 2012 and March 2013.

Over the one-year period, the cable experienced 18 planned outages and 20 unplanned outages.

"The recent IFA capacity has been lower than normal owing to several issues with the interconnector and also planned maintenance," a spokeswoman for National Grid said.

She added that these issues had now been resolved and that availability was expected to rise to normal levels above 95 percent.

The IFA was launched in 1986 and runs 45 kilometres through the English Channel. It is jointly operated by Britain's National Grid and France's RTE.

Britain and France are planning two further interconnectors, and Britain is also studying links to Belgium, Norway and Denmark.