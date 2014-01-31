* Disagreement over EU reform at Anglo-French summit
* Hollande wary of treaty change, Cameron wants reform
* Defence, energy and technology deals signed
By William James
LONDON, Jan 31 Anglo-French differences over
European Union reform were laid bare at a summit on Friday when
British Prime Minister David Cameron called for urgent treaty
change while French President Hollande said such a move was not
a priority.
The first summit between the two since Hollande won power in
May 2012 announced joint investment in the latest phase of a
combat drone scheme, cooperation on civil nuclear power research
and an agreement on space and satellite technology.
But their warm words on strengthening cooperation were soon
overshadowed by the prickly subject of European Union reform, a
long-standing bone of contention between the two countries.
Standing alongside Hollande inside a vast British aircraft
hanger, Cameron set out his long-held position on the need for
sweeping reforms to make Europe more open, flexible and
competitive.
"My position absolutely remains that we want to see those
changes, we want to see that renegotiation, that renegotiation
will involve elements of treaty change," he said.
However Hollande said treaty change was not a priority for
France.
"If there are going to be changes to the text, we don't feel
that for the time being they are urgent. We feel that revising
the treaty is not a priority," he said.
Cameron wants sweeping reforms in the EU to make the trade
bloc more efficient and hopes his agenda will both persuade
eurosceptic voters to back him at a 2015 election and quell
dissent within his party.
He has promised a referendum on Britain's EU membership by
the end of 2017 and wants to have agreed reforms by then.
But on Friday, Hollande firmly resisted any changes to the
treaties that could be interpreted as pandering to Britain's
domestic political agenda.
"Britain's choice cannot weigh on all of Europe... France
wants the euro zone to be better coordinated and better
integrated. If the texts (of treaties) are to be changed, that
to us is not a urgent matter," he said
DRONE DEVELOPMENT
The official focus of the summit was on defence, where a 120
million pound ($198 million) feasibility study into the
technology behind an Anglo-French combat drone project was
unveiled. The leaders are due to inspect a prototype of the
drone at the summit venue, a military airfield.
No decisions were announced on which companies would be
involved in the study.
The focus on defence stems from a 2010 Anglo-French pact
that paved the way for a joint defence force as well as
collaboration on drones and other military technology
development.
Friday's summit also sealed a 500 million pound joint
purchase of anti-ship missiles developed by MBDA, a consortium
of BAE Systems, Airbus Group and Italy's
Finmeccanica.
An agreement was also signed to allow the early delivery of
two Airbus A400M transporter planes to Britain.
A number of collaborations on satellite technology were also
announced alongside a programme for sharing research on civil
nuclear power.
That scheme will include steps to involve small and medium
sized British firms in the production of a nuclear power plant
by French firm EDF at Hinkley point in Western England,
the British officials said.