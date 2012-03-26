LONDON, March 26 Total UK has shut oil and gas production from its North Sea Elgin platform after evacuating staff following a gas leak, the company said Monday.

"Following a gas leak from the Elgin field on Sunday 25 March, TOTAL E&P UK Limited (TEP UK) confirms all 238 personnel have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported," Total UK said in a statement.

The cause of the leak was still unknown and investigations were ongoing, Total added.

The peak production capability for the Elgin/Franklin field is 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 175,000 barrels per day condensate and 15.5 million cubic metres of gas per day, according to Total.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)