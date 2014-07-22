* Witness Bruce Hall sentenced to 16 months in prison
* Collapse of trial last year embarrassed the SFO
* Hall fined just over 3 million pounds
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, July 21 Bruce Hall, a key witness in a
high-profile British corruption trial that collapsed last year,
was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to pay 3
million pounds ($5.1 million) by a London court on Tuesday.
The sentence is some compensation for Britain's Serious
Fraud Office (SFO), which was criticised by a judge for
mismanagement after abandoning its prosecution of Victor
Dahdaleh mid-trial - partly because of Hall's testimony.
The collapsed trial embarrassed the SFO at a time when its
head, David Green, was trying to restore confidence in its
crime-busting abilities after a series of blunders under
previous management in other high-profile cases.
Having pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to corrupt,
Hall gave evidence for the prosecution in the case against
Dahdaleh, a businessman accused of paying about $67 million in
bribes to former managers of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba)
in return for a cut in contracts worth more than $3 billion.
But Hall, a former chief executive of Alba, gave a markedly
different account in court from the witness statement he had
provided to the SFO.
His U-turn, and the decision by two key U.S. witnesses to
refuse to testify in last year's UK trial, forced the SFO to
drop its case against Dahdaleh and concede there was no longer a
realistic prospect of a conviction.
The SFO said Hall received 2.9 million pounds in corrupt
payments between 2002 and 2005, including 10,000 Bahraini dinars
($26,500) in cash from Sheikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, a member
of the Bahraini royal family and, at the time, Bahrain's
minister of finance and Alba's chairman.
In return, Hall allowed corrupt arrangements that Sheikh Isa
had been involved in before Hall's appointment to continue.
"Corruption has been described as an insidious plague that
has corrosive effects across communities," said Judge
Loraine-Smith. "This was an extremely serious use of
corruption."
Hall must pay a fine of just over 3 million pounds in seven
days or face an additional prison term of 10 years. He has also
been ordered to pay Alba compensation of around 500,000 pounds
and 100,000 pounds towards prosecution costs.
The 119 days he spent behind bars in Australia while
awaiting extradition will count towards his sentence.
Had he failed to co-operate with the authorities and plead
guilty, he would have faced a sentence of some six years - close
to the maximum sentence for the offence - the judge said.
($1 = 0.5865 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini Dinars)
(Additional reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by David
Clarke)