LONDON, March 15 Britain's fraud investigators
have closed their investigation into possible fraud in the
foreign exchange market, saying they have insufficient evidence
to prosecute.
The investigation by the Serious Fraud Office began in July
2014 after material was passed to it by Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority.
"This decision follows a thorough and independent
investigation lasting over one and a half years and involving in
excess of half a million documents," the SFO said on Tuesday in
a statement on its website.
"The SFO has concluded, based on the information and
material we have obtained, that there is insufficient evidence
for a realistic prospect of conviction," the SFO said.
The SFO said it continues to liaise with the U.S. Dept. Of
Justice over their ongoing investigation.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn cohn)