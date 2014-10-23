LONDON Oct 23 Britain's leading prosecutor, the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has asked its government paymasters
for an extra 26.5 million pounds ($42.4 million) to help fund
complex investigations, such as alleged financial benchmark
manipulation and corruption cases.
The agency, which nine months ago sought another 19 million
pounds to bolster investigations such as the Libor (London
interbank offered rate) benchmark fixing probe and an inquiry
into Barclays' fundraising from Qatar, had been
expected to seek extra funding this financial year too.
The SFO can request so-called "blockbuster funding" to beef
up a meagre annual budget of 35.2 million pounds -- far below
the budget of some regional police forces -- if the costs of
extra lawyers and investigators for specific cases exceed a
percentage of its budget.
"Parliamentary approval for additional resources of 26.5
million pounds will be sought in a supplementary estimate for
the Serious Fraud Office," said Solicitor General Robert
Buckland, a government lawyer, in a written ministerial
statement published on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6246 British pound)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)