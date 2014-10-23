(Adds quotes from David Green, Emily Thornberry, details)
LONDON Oct 23 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has asked the government for an extra 26.5 million pounds
($42.4 million) to help fund complex inquiries such as financial
benchmark manipulation and top corruption cases.
The request announced on Thursday tops the extra 24 million
pounds sought last financial year and is one of the biggest cash
injections asked for by the agency, which investigates and
prosecutes high-profile cases with a meagre annual budget set
this year at 35.2 million pounds.
Its biggest and costliest cases remain the investigation
into the manipulation of Libor (London interbank offered rate)
interest rates, an inquiry into circumstances surrounding
Barclays' 8 billion pound recapitalisation in 2008 and
bribery allegations linked to Rolls Royce divisions.
The funding request for the financial year to March 2015
also includes a 4.5 million pound payment to the property baron
brothers Robert and Vincent Tchenguiz to settle a 300 million
pound damages claim over a botched investigation, a SFO
spokesman confirmed. Extra legal costs have yet to be announced.
The SFO, which can request "blockbuster funding" if the cost
of cases exceeds a percentage of its budget, had been expected
to seek extra cash this year to meet the demands of what its
head, David Green, calls its most demanding case load ever.
Green, who has often pointed to the size of London's vibrant
white collar crime legal sector as a sign of how much work the
agency faces, highlighted the recent successes of the SFO, which
has had a chequered history in nailing top fraudsters.
These include its first conviction for fraud-related
offences linked to Libor, a benchmark against which about $450
trillion of financial contracts are pegged.
"This is an important, if not a pivotal time for the SFO,"
he told a London conference on Thursday.
News of the guilty plea coincided with speculation that the
government was reviving plans to roll the SFO into the country's
broader crime-busting force, the National Crime Agency.
Green said he was not surprised the government was again
reviewing coordination and the effectiveness of law enforcement
agencies in tackling bribery and corruption.
But he stressed such a move would thwart the agency's
ability to tackle high-level fraud as a demonstrably independent
agency -- particularly when dealing with iconic British
companies -- undermine staff morale and encourage less
cooperative suspects "just as the SFO is making real headway".
Emily Thornberry, the opposition Labour party's spokeswoman
on judicial affairs, urged the government to examine the SFO's
funding or risk curbing its capacity to take on new cases.
"This government will not convince people that it is serious
about clamping down on City (of London) crime for as long as the
Serious Fraud Office is in a state of perpetual bankruptcy," she
said in an emailed statement.
