LONDON Dec 19 Britain's accounting watchdog has fined EY 750,000 pounds for failing to meet required standards in its auditing of Christmas savings club Farepak Food and Gifts.

Farepak ceased trading in October 2006 owing 37 million pounds to 120,000 customers that had put money into the club as a way of spreading the cost of Christmas over many months.

The Financial Reporting Council was also formally reprimanded EY and ordered it to pay 425,000 pounds in costs.

Alan Flitcroft, who carried out the audit for EY, was fined 50,000 pounds and also reprimanded.

"The result in this case underlines the FRC's commitment to promote public confidence and ensure the accountancy profession has proper regard for the technical and professional standards expected of members," FRC executive director of conduct Paul George said in a statement.