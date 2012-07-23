LONDON, July 23 Six people were found guilty on
Monday of taking part in an insider dealing ring that netted
over 700,000 pounds ($1.09 million) after the longest and most
complex prosecution brought by Britain's Financial Services
Authority.
The six obtained confidential and price-sensitive
information from investment banks about proposed or forthcoming
takeover bids between 2006 and 2008, including Reuters, Vega,
Premier Oil, Thus and Enodis.
"The defendants were involved in a long running,
sophisticated and very profitable scheme. Indeed, several of the
defendants derived the majority of their income from the
scheme," FSA acting director of enforcement, Tracey McDermott,
said in a statement.
The six will be sentenced on Friday.
