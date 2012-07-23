(Adds more detail, background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 23 Six people were found guilty on
Monday of running an insider dealing ring that netted over
700,000 pounds ($1.09 million) after the longest and most
complex prosecution brought by Britain's Financial Services
Authority.
The six used confidential and price-sensitive information
from the London printers of Swiss bank UBS and UK
brokerage JPMorgan Cazenove to place spreadbets on
proposed or forthcoming takeover bids involving Reuters
, Vega Group, Premier Oil, Thus and Enodis, the
court heard when the trial opened in March.
"The defendants were involved in a long running,
sophisticated and very profitable scheme. Indeed, several of the
defendants derived the majority of their income from the
scheme," FSA acting director of enforcement, Tracey McDermott,
said in a statement on Monday.
"The conduct of the individuals in this case and the details
of the scheme which have now been revealed are important
reminders to firms of the need to protect inside information
throughout its life so that it cannot be misused," she added.
The six will be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on
Friday, concluding a four and a half month trial.
The disclosure of insider information and dealing took place
between 2006 and 2008, using several accounts to place spread
bets ahead of the company announcements being published to
profit from anticipated share price rises once the news was
released.
Ali Mustafa was convicted in respect of information obtained
on Reuters and Vega.
Pardip Saini, Paresh Shah, Bijal Shah and Truptesh Patel
were found guilty in respect of information on Reuters, Biffa,
Premier Oil and Enodis, and Vega.
All except Truptesh Patel were found guilty in respect of
Thus, while Neten Shah was found guilty in respect of Vega and
Thus. Neten, Paresh and Bijal Shah are all related.
A seventh defendant, Mitesh Shah who worked at the time with
Finspreads, which later became City Index, was acquitted.
Last month the FSA said a fifth of company announcements in
Britain were still preceded by unexplained share price moves,
seen as an indication of possible insider trading.
The latest convictions are part of the FSA's tougher
"credible deterrence" push to clean up markets by taking on much
harder, more complex and costly cases than in the past.
The FSA had already secured 14 convictions for insider
dealing and is prosecuting four other individuals for the same
offence.
The watchdog will be scrapped next year when its
enforcement powers pass to a new Financial Conduct Authority.
($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)
(Editing by David Cowell)