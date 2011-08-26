LONDON Aug 26 Thomas Huertas, head of UK
Financial Services Authority's international division, is
leaving the watchdog to join auditor and consultancy Ernst &
Young.
It will be the latest in a string of high profile departures
ahead of the FSA's demise next year when its powers will be
divided between the Bank of England and a new standalone
Financial Conduct Authority from the start of 2013.
With the top jobs carve-up completed, some senior officials
have opted to move on.
Huertas, an American national with a doctorate from Chicago
University, was also alternate chairman of the European Banking
Authority.
As a member of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision he
was at the heart of tough negotiations to draft Basel III, the
stricter bank capital standards lenders will have to comply with
from 2013 and which form the world's core regulatory response to
the financial crisis.
"In the three years since the crisis, there has been a
tremendous global effort to design and implement essential
regulatory reforms, both national, European and international,"
Huertas said in a statement on Friday.
"A lot of the crucial work and negotiations on devising new
capital and liquidity regimes has been done and the foundations
of recovery and resolution planning are now being built. After
seven years at the heart of UK and EU regulation and
supervision, the time is right for a new challenge," Huertas
added.
FSA Chief Executive Hector Sants said Huertas made a
significant contribution to the way wholesale firms are
supervised. Before joining the FSA in 2004, Huertas worked at
Citigroup with a stint as chairman and CEO of Citibank Germany.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mike Nesbit)