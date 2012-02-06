LONDON Feb 6 Britain will move to its
planned "twin peaks" approach to financial supervision on April
2, resulting in firms being checked by two sets of regulators
requiring separate actions, the head of the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) said on Monday.
Under measures first set out by finance minister George
Osborne in 2010, the FSA will be formally scrapped in early 2013
and replaced with the twin peaks model used in other
jurisdictions such as the Netherlands and Australia.
The first peak, prudential supervision of banks and insurers
to check if they hold enough capital and are not too risky, will
be handled by a new subsidiary at the Bank of England.
The second peak, a new standalone Financial Conduct
Authority, will make sure all financial firms and markets comply
with conduct rules.
FSA chief Hector Sants told the British Bankers' Association
the FSA's 4,000 staff will in April be divided among the two
units to mirror how the planned changes will work in practice.
One-stop checks from the FSA will be replaced by visits to
firms from both the prudential and conduct units who will make
separate requests for changes.
"To spell it out, the two groups of supervisors will not
prioritise between prudential and conduct risk," Sants said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)