LONDON, June 12 One of Britain's most senior
accountants will serve as the first non-executive chairman of
the UK's new investor protection and markets regulator, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
John Griffith-Jones, KPMG's UK chairman, will join
the board of Britain's financial watchdog the Financial Services
Authority in September.
He is expected to move to the board of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) when it spins out as an independent regulator
agency next year.
Under a proposed financial services reform bill, the FCA
would be in charge of protecting investors, regulating markets
and supervising more than 25,000 brokers, investment managers
and independent financial advisers.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)