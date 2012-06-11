LONDON, June 12 One of Britain's most senior accountants will serve as the first non-executive chairman of the UK's new investor protection and markets regulator, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

John Griffith-Jones, KPMG's UK chairman, will join the board of Britain's financial watchdog the Financial Services Authority in September.

He is expected to move to the board of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) when it spins out as an independent regulator agency next year.

Under a proposed financial services reform bill, the FCA would be in charge of protecting investors, regulating markets and supervising more than 25,000 brokers, investment managers and independent financial advisers. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)