* New UK watchdog in talks with "crowdfunders" and others
* FCA head Wheatley talking at Thomson Reuters event
* Says aims to facilitate different business models
* Need for regulatory action to promote competition-minister
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's new financial watchdog
is in talks with crowdfunders and other innovative sources of
finance to give small firms more choice in raising funds, part
of government efforts to increase competition in banking.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will be launched next
year and its Chief Executive Martin Wheatley told a Thomson
Reuters newsmaker event it will be open to approving new
business models to serve smaller firms (SMEs) and customers.
"We have licensed our first 'crowdfunding' platform and we
are in discussion with a number of people who are offering very
different forms of providing financing to SMEs," Wheatley said.
Banking in Britain is dominated by Barclays, HSBC
, RBS and Lloyds, which represent 80
percent of retail accounts, and the government is keen to
increase the availability of finance to smaller companies.
Various attempts to achieve this, such as Project Merlin and
more recently the "funding for lending" scheme, have already
been launched, but many smaller companies still complain of
difficulty in getting funds from the big four.
Crowdfunding refers to websites that help small firms raise
money directly from the public as banks become more risk averse
and focus on building up their own capital reserves.
"It's our job to make sure ... that we facilitate different
business models entering the industry," Wheatley said.
The FCA is part of sweeping changes to UK banking regulation
after the credit crisis and aims to help customers switch
accounts and lift barriers to new lenders entering the market.
"We need strong regulatory action to promote competition.
It's an urgent task," UK financial services minister Greg Clark
told the Thomson Reuters event.
Yet hopes that competition would be boosted by Spain's
Santander buying more than 300 branches from RBS were
dashed last week when Santander pulled out of the deal.
Wheatley said there would be no let up in the "credible
deterrence" p ush against financial crime already begun by the
Financial Services Authority (FSA), which will be scrapped to
make way for the FCA and a new banking supervisory unit at the
Bank of England.
The FCA will set up a research unit as a "radar" to spot
problems with markets or products early, before consumers have
to seek compensation for mis-selling.
MORE DRACONIAN
"The FCA is promising to be a far more draconian regulator
than its predecessor," said Steven Francis, a regulatory partner
at law firm RPC.
Wheatley said there would be no pulling back on the
regulator's hardline approach as he tries to draw a line under
two decades of mis-selling scandals that have hit consumers in
the pocket, and also crack down on market abuses and insider
dealing.
"We would like to be able to reflect on the fact that firms
have put consumers at the heart of their business and that
consumers are getting the right products at the right price and
then we can tone back our approach," Wheatley said.
"We are not seeing that happening and we have to take a firm
line that things have to change."
Kevin Burrowes, UK financial services leader at PwC
consultancy, said financial firms must urgently introduce
effective controls to demonstrate they are taking care of their
customers. "The City (Britain's financial sector) now well and
truly has a second sheriff who has been clear about what is
expected," Burrowes said.
Wheatley published a document showing how the FCA will
supervise 26,000 financial firms and tried to reassure the
industry he will carefully use new powers, such as being able to
ban products and force the withdrawal of marketing literature.
Outlawing specific sales practices would be an "intrusion
too far".
Britain's dual regulatory approach - with the FCA overseeing
conduct and the BoE financial health - aims to increase the
intensity of supervision, which was found wanting ahead of the
financial crisis of 2007-8.
The industry is already alarmed that the FCA can tell the
public far earlier if it is taking action against a particular
financial firm.
Adrian Coles, director general of the Building Societies
Association, said the FCA was taking an apparent "guilty until
proven innocent" approach.
"Sadly, in the days of 24/7 media and Twitter, recovering a
reputation after such an announcement - if events prove this
warranted - will be very difficult," Coles said. "The innocent
may well pay for the sins of the guilty."