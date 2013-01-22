* Trader among five arrested in latest swoop
* Schroders says employee acted alone, no impact on clients
* Five expected to be released on bail
By Kirstin Ridley and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Jan 22 British police have arrested a
trader at asset manager Schroders and four other men and
women in the latest swoop on suspected insider dealing as part
of a regulatory crackdown on market abuse.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday two
men, aged 37 and 62, and three women, aged 39, 51 and 63, were
being questioned after police and prosecutors searched four
properties in London and other parts of England.
The five, who have not been charged, were expected to be
released on bail later on Tuesday.
The FSA's head of enforcement Tracey McDermott has vowed to
continue efforts to stamp out market abuse that began in earnest
under her predecessor Margaret Cole.
The watchdog, which in April will be rolled into a new body
called the Financial Conduct Authority, has been criticised for
a "light touch" style of regulation which was exposed as
inadequate by the financial crisis and has since around 2007
pursued more individuals with criminal sanctions and levied
stiffer fines.
One source familiar with the latest investigation said only
one of the five arrested was a London-based financial
professional. Schroders confirmed one employee had been arrested
and was immediately suspended. It declined to identify him.
"The FSA has informed us that the allegations relate
entirely to this individual's personal actions," a spokeswoman
said. "Schroders is not subject to any investigation. There is
no indication of any detrimental impact on our clients or
financial results."
A second source familiar with the matter confirmed the
employee worked in the investment management division of the
group and not its private banking arm.
The FSA said the latest arrests were not linked to any other
insider dealing investigation.
Britain's top financial regulator is prosecuting six others
for insider dealing and has secured 21 convictions for the
offence, which can carry a jail sentence of up to seven years.
Its highest-profile insider dealing investigation to date
stems from a swoop in March 2010 that originally led to seven
men being arrested, including employees of institutions such as
Deutsche Bank and Moore Capital, in a series of dawn
raids in an operation codenamed Tabernula.
Another three individuals were later arrested as part of the
same operation, although only seven have been charged so far.
One of them - Paul Milsom, a former equities sales trader at
the investment arm of Legal & General - indicated at a
pre-trial hearing last week that he would plead guilty to one
count of insider dealing.