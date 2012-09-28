* FSA's Wheatley says Libor too embedded in system to be
scrapped
* Longer term, participants should consider alternatives
-Wheatley
* Urges contributions from more banks, phasing out of
illiquid rates, maturities
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 28 Britain's top financial
watchdog, in a much-awaited reform of benchmark interest rates
that have been plagued by scandal, outlined a 10-point plan to
fix Libor but stopped short of scrapping the rates.
Martin Wheatley, head of the Financial Services Authority,
acknowledged problems with London interbank offered rates, but
said that Libor is so deeply entrenched in the financial system
that it cannot be easily replaced. There are no better
alternatives now, and any transition to a new benchmark would be
difficult, he said.
"The system is broken and needs a complete overhaul,"
Wheatley said in a speech made available in advance.
Longer term, it makes sense for market participants to
examine whether there are other possible benchmark rates,
Wheatley said.
The plan marks regulators' first effort to fix the tarnished
benchmark, but rulemakers have to thread the needle carefully.
On the one hand, they must restore confidence in the
financial system, but on the other hand, they cannot take steps
that are too radical without creating big trouble with existing
transactions that use the benchmark.
More than $300 trillion of contracts and loans - from U.S.
mortgages to Japanese interest-rate swaps - refer to Libor.
Dramatic changes to the rates would have resulted in a "huge
amount of legacy contracts to resolve, introducing a lot of
disputes," said Darrell Duffie, a derivatives expert and finance
professor at Stanford University.
CHARGES OF MANIPULATION
Multiple banks have been accused of trying to manipulate
Libor, a series of rates set daily in London. Barclays
in June agreed to pay $453 million to U.S. and British
authorities to settle allegations that it tried to move Libor to
help its trading positions.
Wheatley's programme for reform includes auditing banks that
contribute data used to calculate the rates, to ensure they are
not submitting false rates to benefit trading positions.
Libor, which is meant to reflect the rates at which banks
borrow from one another, will be based on actual borrowing
transactions, Wheatley said. Previously, banks could estimate
where they think they would borrow, which left room for
manipulation.
Transactions will be recorded with regular external audits
of banks that participate. Bank employees making Libor
submissions will have to be approved by the FSA. Wheatley is
looking for authorisation to criminally sanction those who
attempt to manipulate the rate.
Reuters parent company Thomson Reuters collects
information from banks, and uses it to calculate Libor rates for
10 currencies and 15 maturities according to specifications
drawn up by the British Bankers Association.
SHRINKING THE NUMBER OF RATES
Rates that are infrequently referenced in trades, such as
Australian and Canadian dollar rates, will be phased out,
Wheatley said. Maturities that are infrequently used, such as
four, five, seven, eight, 10 and 11 months, will also be ended.
The reductions will shrink the current number of Libor rates
set daily to 20 from 150. Rates that are rarely traded are
easier to manipulate.
More banks will be required to submit their borrowing rates,
Wheatley said.
"Libor requires collective responsibility if it is to work
effectively," Wheatley said.
As expected, the British Bankers' Association, which had
overseen the rate, will be replaced with a new, as-yet
unidentified oversight panel.
"The British Bankers' Association clearly failed to properly
oversee the Libor setting process and should take no further
role in the administration and governance of Libor," Wheatley
said.
The BBA said it worked closely with Wheatley on his review
and it has strongly stated the need for greater regulatory
oversight of Libor and tougher sanctions against manipulation.
A major problem that remains is that in financial crises,
such as the one in 2008, banks cease lending to one another,
effectively causing the evaporation of data needed to calculate
Libor.
"There isn't enough transaction data during a financial
crisis," said Rosa Abrantes-Metz, principal at Global Economics
Group and adjunct professor at New York University's Stern
School of Business.
The reforms come amid more crackdowns on the banks that
submitted rates used to calculate Libor. Royal Bank of Scotland
is expected to be next to settle Libor charges, with
other banks to follow.
Britain's government commissioned Wheatley to report on
reforming Libor and is expected to back the findings in full.
Legislative changes will be inserted into a financial services
bill now being approved by parliament.