LONDON, July 24 The problems of dishonesty in setting Libor interest rates are now in the past and regulators must now devise a sounder system for the future, UK Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said on Tuesday.

"I think it has been pretty robust since 2009 and 2010. People are trying to do it as honestly as they can," Turner told a Bloomberg News event.

"I would be very amazed if at the moment there is anything remotely like the problems of the past in terms of deliberate manipulation but that still leaves us the problem of superstructure built on inherently judgmental and thin market." (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)