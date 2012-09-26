Sept 26 Libor, the London interbank offered
rate, is the global benchmark for interest rates on everything
from credit cards to trillions of dollars in financial
derivatives and is at the heart of a global scandal over rate
rigging.
Libor rates are based on daily estimates from a group of
banks as to how much they would expect to pay to borrow funds
from each other for a range of currencies and periods.
Below is a look at Libor and the scandal.
1969 - An $80 million loan for the Shah of Iran becomes one
of the first pegged to a benchmark set by the group of bankers
behind the deal. They call it a London interbank offered rate.
1986 - The British Bankers' Association (BBA) publishes the
first official Libor rates in U.S. Dollars, Yen and Sterling,
meeting demand for global benchmarks from financial markets.
2007 - Barclays alerts U.S. regulators about its
concerns that other banks are submitting dishonestly low
interbank rates.
June 2008 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, then
head of the New York Fed, raises concerns over Libor with the
Bank of England, which passes the message to the BBA.
Sept. 2008 - Libor rates spike after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers at the height of the global financial crisis. Rate
setting at the time is central to investigations of rigging.
2010 - Britain's Financial Services Authority launches an
investigation into Barclays as part of a global probe into the
industry over allegations of manipulation.
Aug. 2011 - Discount brokerage and money manager Charles
Schwab Corp files lawsuits accusing 11 major banks of
conspiring to manipulate Libor.
June 2012 - Barclays fined $455 million in a settlement with
U.S. and British regulators over rigging rates. Britain
announces a review of the way Libor is calculated.
July 2012 - Barclays CEO Bob Diamond and chairman Marcus
Agius quit over the scandal. Agius keeps a caretaker role. Class
action brought by investors against Barclays and other banks
over rigging.
Aug. 2012 - A joint New York-Connecticut investigation of
Libor has sent subpoenas to Royal Bank of Scotland Plc, HSBC
Holdings Plc, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank
, Barclays, UBS AG and Citigroup Inc.
The subpoenas seek communication between executives related to
possible collusion that may have played a role in alleged rate
manipulation.
Sept. 2012 - The BBA says it will support any recommendation
by Martin Wheatley, the Financial Services Authority's managing
director, for a change of responsibility in setting the rate. He
will issue recommendations on Sept. 28.
Sources: Reuters/BBA
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has
been calculating and distributing the rates for the BBA since
2005, when it acquired previous calculating agent Telerate.