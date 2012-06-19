By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 A fifth of company announcements
in Britain are preceded by unexplained share price moves, the
Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on Tuesday, in its final
report before being wound up next year.
The FSA, criticised by policymakers for failing to spot the
risk of the financial crisis that was coming, said that 19.8
percent of merger announcements last year were preceded by
unusual market moves, seen as an indication of possible insider
trading.
Unexplained moves dropped a fifth in 2010 to 21.2 percent.
Both years were the lowest since 2003.
The watchdog has pursued a high-profile "credible
deterrence" policy, imposing its highest ever fine on an
individual for market abuse of $9.6 million on Rameshkumar
Goenkaon.
The pace of its market clean-up is now slowing. One of its
main architects, head of enforcement Margaret Cole, has already
left, and chief executive Hector Sants leaves this month.
"The FSA must be disappointed to report that suspicious
price movements remain at a stubbornly high 20 per cent despite
vigorous activity against insider dealing," said Simon Morris of
law firm CMS Cameron McKenna.
"The market will view with interest whether the FSA's
replacement, the Financial Conduct Authority, will have greater
success - possibly aided by new powers being devised in
Brussels."
The FSA is being scrapped in 2013 and its operations will be
split between a new prudential regulation authority at the Bank
of England, and a standalone Financial Conduct Authority.
An internal division of operations began in April, preceded
by several high-profile departures, and cost 11.4 million
pounds, slightly ahead of the 10.9 million budgeted. The full
cost of creating two new units will be 115-150 million pounds.
Adair Turner, who became FSA chairman just as U.S. bank
Lehman Brothers collapsed in Sept. 2008, spoke of "tumultuous
external events and major internal transformation".
"I am convinced that a 'twin peaks' model will deliver major
benefits," Turner said.
Sants said there was "nothing more" the FSA could have done
during a financial crisis that saw Northern Rock nationalised
and taxpayers owning most of Royal Bank of Scotland. The
watchdog has already admitted failings.
"I also believe that without our actions it would have been
worse," Sants said.
"Above all, what I am most proud of is not what the FSA has
achieved ... but the way we have responded to how we go about
regulation, our willingness to learn, and change in the face of
difficult conditions and what has at times felt like relentless
criticism," Sants added.
He reaffirmed that new rules on the sale of financial
products, known as the retail distribution review or RDR, will
come into force at the end of this year.
Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it was making more
than 600 staff redundant as a result of RDR which will require
retail financial products to be sold by more highly qualified
staff and charged a fee.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)