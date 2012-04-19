By Huw Jones
| LONDON, April 19
LONDON, April 19 Britain's Financial Services
Authority chairman, Adair Turner, will call on Thursday for
stricter rules for the multi-trillion-dollar repurchase or repo
market as part of a "shadow banking" crackdown.
Repos are the sale of securities, typically government
bonds, with an agreement to buy them back at a later date at a
higher price. They are widely used to raise short-term finance -
often just overnight - but the sector's opacity and size has
raised concerns among regulators.
Turner and others on the Financial Stability Board (FSB),
the G20's regulatory arm, are studying new rules for shadow
banks, which also include money market mutual funds, conduits,
special investment vehicles and hedge funds.
"We are committed to deliver to G20 leaders by the end of
this year policy proposals that will address shadow banking
drivers of financial instability," Turner will say in a speech
in Washington on Thursday.
Supervisors fear that as mainstream banking faces much
tighter rules, risky financing activities will migrate to the
$60 trillion shadow banking sector.
"The vital policy implications of the story of shadow bank
financial innovation are indeed that we should seek to constrain
the instability potentially created by credit and money creation
processes," Turner will say, according an advance copy of the
speech.
"That implies ... appropriate constraints on shadow bank
credit and money equivalent creation - for instance through
'asset-equity' controls at the contract level - minimum initial
haircuts. These will be considered by the FSB this year," Turner
will say.
This would mark a big change for the market.
The International Capital Market Association (ICMA), which
represents repo trading firms, said minimum initial margins on
repos are not universally applied, nor are they of significant
size, at least in the bulk of the market.
The total value of European repo contracts outstanding in
December was 6.2 trillion euros ($8.1 trillion).
CUTTING PROCYCLICALITY
As the 2007-09 financial crisis unfolded, regulators argued
that increasing haircuts or margins when markets fell was
"procyclical", meaning it amplified the drop by sparking the
need to for some banks to sell assets to pay the higher margins
in a cycle that repeats itself.
Policymakers were also alarmed by the use of so-called Repo
105 by Lehman Brothers, the U.S. bank whose collapse in Sept.
2008 triggered a near global meltdown in markets.
Dubbed an "accounting gimmick", Lehman used a repo to sell
some loans at the end of each quarter to raise cash, helping it
show, temporarily, that it had a less risky balance sheet for
the purpose of financial reporting.
A minimum initial margin would be set at a high-enough level
so there would be no need to raise them immediately in rocky
times, a step supervisors believe would limit procyclicality.
"We think that a minimum initial margin appears to be an
overreaction because we don't think the underlying problem you
are trying to address is as marked as regulators believe," said
David Hiscock, a senior ICMA director. "It does not need to be
micro managed in this way."
Minimum margins may deter some transactions altogether.
"It's going to be make it more expensive and people are
going to have find more and better quality collateral," said
Peter Snowdon, a financial lawyer at Norton Rose law firm.
"If you trying to minimise risk there comes a point where
people think it's not worth doing. The very attractive deals
will still be done but they will cost more, while those more on
the margin will be difficult to get off," Snowdon said.
The industry worries that a minimum initial margin would
exacerbate the wider financial market problem of scarce
collateral as regulators push for other transactions to be
backed by collateral as well.
Repos are seen as a mechanism for channelling collateral
around the financial system. "We are concerned there is going to
be a squeeze on collateral," Hiscock said.
The FSB is also looking at "through the cycle" margining,
meaning an extra margin requirement if repo markets were growing
excessively to threaten broader financial stability.
The European Union's European Systemic Risk Board and the
Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee are also assisting
in the FSB's work.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)