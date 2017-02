LONDON July 27 Six members of an illegal UK trading ring were sent to prison on Friday for what the judge described as a deliberate, planned and dishonest insider share dealing.

The six betrayed the principles of confidentiality and trust that are essential to the operation of the commercial world, the judge said.

The six, many from the same family, and friends, were convicted on Monday. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mike Nesbit)