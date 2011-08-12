LONDON Aug 12 Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator reiterated on Friday that there were no plans to introduce a short-selling ban in the UK, although it would continue to keep a close eye on trading activities.

"We have an existing short selling disclosure regime around financial stocks in place and we continue to monitor the activity in our markets accordingly. We have no current plans to introduce a short-selling ban in the UK," said an FSA spokeswoman.

On Friday, a ban on short-selling financial stocks in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium came into effect, in a coordinated attempt to restore confidence in markets hit by rumours and higher borrowing costs. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Sophie Walker)