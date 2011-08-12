LONDON Aug 12 Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FSA) regulator reiterated on Friday that there were
no plans to introduce a short-selling ban in the UK, although it
would continue to keep a close eye on trading activities.
"We have an existing short selling disclosure regime around
financial stocks in place and we continue to monitor the
activity in our markets accordingly. We have no current plans to
introduce a short-selling ban in the UK," said an FSA
spokeswoman.
On Friday, a ban on short-selling financial stocks in
France, Italy, Spain and Belgium came into effect, in a
coordinated attempt to restore confidence in markets hit by
rumours and higher borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Sophie Walker)