LONDON Aug 31 Britain's Financial Services
Authority has decided to fine Swift Trade 8 million pounds ($13
million) for market abuse, a decision the now-dissolved Canadian
firm is appealing.
"In the FSA's opinion, between 1 January 2007 and 4 January
2008, Swift Trade's manipulative trading caused a succession of
small price movements in a wide range of individual shares on
the London Stock Exchange from which Swift Trade made
substantial profits," the FSA said in a statement on Wednesday.
"It has not been possible to measure Swift Trade's profits
precisely; however, they were in excess of 1.75 million pounds,"
the FSA added.
Swift Trade has lodged an appeal with the Upper Tribunal,
which has powers to uphold, vary or cancel the FSA fine.
As part of its "credible deterrence" crackdown on market
abuse, the FSA decided to publish in May this year its decision
in principle to fine Swift Trade.
This was only the second time the FSA used newly acquired
powers to publish a decision before any appeal runs its course.
"Fining a fringe player an enormous amount for market abuse
is sending out another powerful message that sleazy malpractices
are not tolerated in the City," said Simon Morris of law firm
CMS Cameron McKenna.
"What it also demonstrates is the FSA's resolution to get
more and swifter publicity for its work. The FSA has not waited
while the firm appeals to the tribunal but has already published
its decision -- which only serves to undermine further the
firm's position," Morris said.
The FSA said it was pursuing Swift Trade as if the firm had
not been dissolved last December, and that any fine upheld would
be paid out of a former holding company to which Swift Trade
assets were transferred.
Swift Trade and its chief executive Peter Beck challenged
the FSA's right to publish its decision in May, but the tribunal
dismissed it. A separate challenge through a judicial review has
yet to be completed.
Swift Trade was voluntarily dissolved under Canadian law in
December 2010, with its remaining assets transferred to BRMS
Holdings Inc.
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
