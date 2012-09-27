LONDON, Sept 27 Britain's financial watchdog has begun reviewing whether banks that grease the wheels of international commerce have proper controls to spot crime.

The Financial Services Authority (FSA) said the review will look at banks who offer trade finance, playing the middleman between exporters and importers to ensure goods are delivered and payment exchanged.

Tracey McDermott, the FSA's director of enforcement and financial crime, said there were many ways in which international trade can be abused, such as under and over invoicing to hide illegal money transfers between countries.

Other potential abuses include saying a shipping container is full of mobile telephones, even though it is empty, allowing funds to be transferred under the cover of a paper trail, McDermott told the British Bankers' Association annual financial crime conference.

"Likewise, some customers may seek to conceal that a shipment in fact breaches trade embargoes," she added.

The FSA will visit a range of banks, focusing in particular on the risks of letters of credit and bank collections, and publish its report next summer.