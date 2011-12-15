LONDON Dec 14 The financial system is
fragile again and regulators are not clever enough to see the
full picture, with U.S. moves to "starve" watchdogs also not
helping, UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) Chairman Adair
Turner said on Thursday.
"One sometimes feels that this financial system is like some
incredibly complicated waterbed, when you try and deal with
something here and then something happens at the other end,"
Turner said in an interview with Prospect magazine.
"We're just not clever enough to see it," Turner said.
He is worried the U.S. financial industry is persuading
lawmakers to row back a sweeping reform of Wall Street known as
the Dodd-Frank Act.
"What is going on in Congress is deliberate action to starve
some U.S. regulators of funds, which I think has a degree of
motivation coming out of some financial interests through
campaign money to members of Congress," Turner said.
Turner, a senior member of the Group of 20 (G20) leading
economies' Financial Stability Board, appeared to back further
money printing or "quantitative easing" by the Bank of England
to stimulate a UK economy some analysts see going into a
recession.
He expects global finance to shrink once all the tougher new
bank capital and other rules have been applied.
The FSA is being scrapped next year and will be replaced by
two new regulators, one inside the Bank of England, the other a
standalone consumer watchdog with no role for Turner so far.
He has been touted as possible governor of the Bank of
England but would not be drawn on his next job.
"I think first of all, I'll just have a very, very long
sleep. And then beyond that, I'll do something else," he told
Prospect.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)