LONDON Oct 11 Britain must be ready to adopt
more unconventional measures so that debt cutting and the euro
zone crisis don't crimp economic growth for years, Financial
Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said.
Turner, who has applied to be the next governor of the Bank
of England from July 2013, strayed beyond his remit in a speech
to financial leaders to show his willingness to embrace radical
thinking to boost the recession-hit economy.
Policymakers face a tough trade-off between forcing banks to
be better capitalised and ensuring the economy has enough
credit. But this job has been made even harder by the euro zone
crisis and the need for governments to cut debt.
The Bank of England's new risk watchdog, the Financial
Policy Committee, of which Turner is a member, has been trying
to reach a consensus on this issue.
"We have to find creative ways forward which as best
possible both increase resilience and support lending and as a
result, maintain nominal demand," Turner told an audience at the
Mansion House in the heart of London's historic financial
district.
Britain has already put together a package of measures in a
bid to kick-start the economy, such as buying government bonds
to inject cash into the economy, and giving banks incentives to
lend money to businesses.
Turner said the benefit of quantitative easing, which many
economists expect will be extended next month, may already be
waning. On the other hand, more interest rate cuts may not have
much impact given that rates are already close to zero, he said.
Yet without carefully designed policy responses, the
deflationary impact on growth that the banks necessary
deleveraging has could hurt the economy for many years ahead.
"So optimal policy also needs to include a willingness to
employ still more innovative and unconventional policies,"
Turner said.
FOOL'S PARADISE
It was Turner's last FSA speech in the Mansion House, a
stone's throw from the Bank of England, before the watchdog is
scrapped early next year to make way for a new system of
supervision divided between the central bank and a new
standalone Financial Conduct Authority.
The aim is to plug supervisory holes opened up by the
2007-09 financial crisis that caught the FSA unawares, leaving
taxpayers to bail out Northern Rock and buy most of Royal Bank
of Scotland.
The FSA is one of the few watchdogs in the world to have
formally accepted blame for pre-crisis supervisory failings that
focused on "light touch" rules to keep London competitive with
New York and other rival financial centres.
Such policies were based on "intellectual failure".
"In retrospect, it was a fool's paradise - the band playing
on, oblivious to the dangers ahead," Turner said.
He had a baptism of fire, becoming chairman of the FSA just
five days after U.S. bank Lehman Brothers crashed in September
2008, leading to a global market meltdown.
But as regulator he has been a hardliner, forcing UK banks
to build up capital and liquidity reserves far ahead of new
global requirements, though now making a partial U-turn as
Britain's economy remains in the doldrums.
He said leaders of banks, whose high bonuses and mis-selling
scandals have angered the public, are showing increasing signs
of a cultural change.
Turner and King teamed up to oust Bob Diamond from his job
as chief executive of Barclays in July after the bank was fined
a record amount for rigging the Libor interest rate benchmark.
Turner faces competition for the top job at the Bank of
England from its deputy governor, Paul Tucker, the bank's former
chief economist, John Vickers, and others. British finance
minister George Osborne is expected to announce his choice for
the job in early December.