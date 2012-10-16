LONDON Oct 16 Britain's new markets watchdog
will be more selective in how it supervises financial firms and
will promote competition to ensure fair treatment of customers
after a string of mis-selling scandals.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive designate of the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA), a new supervisor which will be launched
early in 2013, told a Thomson Reuters event on Tuesday the new
system would have a "greater appetite to get things done".
"Fewer firms will have regular direct contact with
supervisors, as we shift resources to allow us to deal more
quickly and effectively with emerging issues, and run more
cross-industry projects to get to the root cause of problems,"
Wheatley said.
Britain is shaking up its supervisory system to plug gaps
highlighted by the financial crisis and try to draw a line under
20 years of product mis-selling scandals, from home loans to
insurance policies.
The FCA will replace the Financial Services Authority, which
will be scrapped, and focus on enforcement and keeping markets
clean. The FSA's banking and insurance supervisory tasks will be
transferred to the Bank of England.
"Our new approach will include tools, such as competition,
that were never available to the FSA," Wheatley said.
"We will also consider whether competition could lead to
better results than other action we could take."
Wheatley sought to reassure the industry that he will use
other new powers carefully, such as being able to ban products
and force the withdrawal of marketing literature.
"Firms selling the right products, in the right way, to the
right consumers have little to fear," he said.