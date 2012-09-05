* FSA says banks have 18 months to clean up their act
* Enforcement action already started against Lloyds
* Lloyds says has made big changes to its incentive schemes
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's banks have 18 months to
stamp out incentives that encourage the mis-selling of financial
products or face "intrusive" action, the Financial Services
Authority said on Wednesday.
UK banks have been hit by a string of scandals in the last
20 years for inappropriate selling of products, such as
insurance, home loans and pensions, to customers who often did
not need them. Compensation for mis-sold loan insurance alone
will cost the banks 9 billion pounds ($14.3 billion).
Martin Wheatley, the FSA's managing director, told a Thomson
Reuters Newsmaker event it was time to tackle incentives for
sales staff as banks were no longer serving customers properly.
"Some time ago, this changed - financial institutions have
changed their view of consumers from someone to serve to someone
to sell to," Wheatley said.
Wheatley said banks could no longer expect to make heady
returns and should get back to offering "plain vanilla products"
that customers can understand.
"If we think in a year to 18 months' time the industry has
not cleaned up its act, then we will revisit it in a much more
intrusive way," Wheatley said.
"The question is how intrusive we need to be," Wheatley told
Reuters.
The FSA has started enforcement action against one firm over
its sales incentives to stop what Wheatley called the "pile it
high and sell them cheap" approach seen across the industry.
A person familiar with the situation said the enforcement
action was being taken against Lloyds bank.
Lloyds said that since the FSA began its review of
incentives in summer 2011 the bank has been working closely with
the watchdog to keep them "updated on our progress and to ensure
the changes we have made to the schemes are appropriate".
Wheatley said new rules could make certain that the FSA's
"new, fairer, approach is hard-wired into the way firms do
business, and enforceable if they disregard them".
He said cultural change was needed at the top of firms to
tackle poorly designed incentive schemes that boost the earnings
of the sales person but "too often result in customers being
sold products they do not need or cannot use".
The FSA will attend more bank board meetings and raise its
concerns when it meets bank chiefs collectively each quarter to
end a "disconnect" between CEOs' willingness to correct shoddy
sales practices and the apparent lack of action on the ground.
The FSA was not aiming to ban commission but to put pressure
on banks to have the right sales incentives, as piling on
prescriptive rules could encourage them to find ways round them,
hence the emphasis on cultural change, he added.
Wheatley is due to make recommendations on Sept. 28 on
better supervision and governance for setting the benchmark
Libor interest rate, which Barclays was fined $453
million for rigging.
Wheatley declined to comment on his public consultation on
proposed reforms to Libor which ends on Friday.
"I have a busy weekend ahead," he said.
BLIND EYE
The FSA has already shown its teeth in changing culture at
the banks. Chairman Adair Turner helped to force the resignation
of Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond in July, saying he was
not the right person to bring about a cultural change after the
bank admitted manipulating Libor.
Financial consumer champion Martin Lewis told the Newsmaker
that Wheatley's pledge to intervene in how banks "flog stuff" to
consumer was music to his ears, but the challenge would be to
deliver.
The FSA also published a review of sales incentives at 22
banks, insurers and investment firms, with most showing
deficiencies that encouraged mis-selling.
"What we found is not pretty. Most of the incentive schemes
we looked at were likely to drive people to mis-sell in order to
meet targets and receive a bonus, and these risks were not being
properly managed," Wheatley said.
The review found many examples of poor sales practices, such
as "first past the post" incentives, where the first of 21 sales
staff to reach a target could earn a "super bonus" of 10,000
pounds.
Another firm slapped big incentives on staff to sell the
more expensive products to customers, despite claiming to offer
impartial advice, the review said.
The watchdog also saw a sales person lie about the price of
a product to increase his bonus, while another rushed through
sales before the end of a quarter to avoid a pay cut.
Some firms intentionally "turned a blind eye" to mis-selling
risks, while others that linked bonuses and other pay to the
volume of sales needed to "dramatically" improve their
standards, the FSA said.
The FSA review recommended rewarding good compliance with
appropriate sales rules. Bonuses could also be reduced when
sales volumes approach a certain level so there is no incentive
to push through more sales.
Criminal sanctions were possible for "egregious"
mis-selling, Wheatley said.
The FSA will be scrapped next year and replaced with a
Financial Conduct Authority, headed by Wheatley, with a remit to
protect customers. It will have powers to ban products and
intervene earlier in their design to avoid people being ripped
off.