* UK union wants to focus on talks to end fuel dispute
* Drivers queue at petrol stations; some outlets run dry
* Govt accused of bungling response, causing panic buying
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, March 30 British unions ruled out an
Easter strike by fuel delivery drivers on Friday after the
government was accused of triggering panic-buying and long
queues at garages with its "incompetent" handling of the
dispute.
The Unite union lifted the threat of action over one of the
busiest weekends on the roads, saying it wanted to focus on
talks next week with haulage contractors.
It follows days of uncertainty that prompted fierce
criticism of government ministers who had been seen as
exacerbating the situation by advising motorists to top up their
cars and fill fuel cans.
Opposition leader Ed Miliband accused the government of
"playing politics", seeking to divert attention from days of
negative headlines about the Conservative Party's donors, an
unpopular new tax on hot snacks and a growing sense that the
leadership is out of touch with hard-pressed families.
"This is not a political dispute, it is an industrial
dispute," said Unite's deputy head Diana Holland. "The
government's recent rhetoric will not help us achieve a
negotiated settlement. They must set aside their political
objectives and work with us."
Motoring groups said ministers' advice had generated
"self-inflicted" shortages and queues at garages. Demand for
petrol was 172 percent higher than normal on Thursday, a petrol
retailers' trade body said.
Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude told motorists on
Wednesday to fill (20-litre) jerry cans with petrol and store
them at home. A day later, Transport Minister Mike Penning said
that was a mistake. Fire brigades said it was dangerous and
illegal to store so much fuel in one container.
SEVERE BURNS
The dangers were highlighted by an accident at a house in
York, northern England, which left a woman in her 40s with
severe burns.
The woman set herself alight and suffered severe burns when
a cooker ignited petrol fumes in her kitchen as she transferred
fuel between containers.
"Her daughter had asked if she had any petrol and the mother
had said yes. So they were decanting petrol from one container
to another," a spokesman for the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
Service said. "Unfortunately, they were inside a building where
there was an ignition source."
With pressure mounting on the government to take control of
the issue, Energy Secretary Ed Davey was meeting fuel delivery
companies to discuss contingency plans in the event of a strike.
The dispute covers a broad range of issues, including pay,
pensions, working conditions and health and safety matters.
Finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that a fuel
strike was "the last thing the economy needs". Britain's economy
contracted in the last three months of the year and households
are struggling under the weight of government austerity
measures, weak wage growth and high unemployment.
A survey on Friday showed British consumer confidence
unexpectedly fell to a three-month low in March as people
worried about the outlook.
Conservative Party co-chairman Sayeeda Warsi said it had
been a difficult week for the government, but she defended its
warnings to motorists.
"We may have queues outside petrol forecourts but we're not
running out of fuel ultimately because that fuel is being topped
up," she told BBC radio. "I would much rather have a government
that is preparing and planning than have a government that was
sitting on its hands and waiting for the trouble to come to us."
(Editing by Steve Addison)