* Ministry to launch tender if sale plan approved
* Supplies 40 pct of UK aviation fuel
LONDON May 22 Britain's Ministry of Defence
(MoD) said on Tuesday it was considering selling its
2,500-kilometre long aviation fuel network to generate income
for the government looking to reduce its debt burden.
The ministry launched a consultation on the sale on Tuesday
and said it would call for an official tender if it decided to
go ahead with the sale, a spokeswoman said.
"The benefits of selling GPSS (Government Pipeline and
Storage System) include: generating a capital receipt for
government; enabling increased private sector investment in the
pipeline in order to increase the resilience of the system; and
allowing commercial development," the ministry said in a
legislation document.
The spokeswoman said the ministry could not speculate on how
much the network was worth.
The legal framework needed for the sale passed a first
hurdle on Tuesday when the publication of the Draft Energy Bill
proposed to allow the sale.
The final Energy Bill is expected to pass through Parliament
in the autumn.
The MoD's network distributes around 40 percent of Britain's
aviation fuel and supplies sites such as Heathrow and Gatwick
airports, as well as British and U.S. military airbases in
England and Scotland.
Once sold, the MoD will contract the buyer to continue
supplying its and associated sites with aviation fuel, the
legislation document said.
The network was built in 1939 to establish an oil
distribution network in Britain coinciding with the start of
World War Two.
It has been extended since to include storage depots,
pumping stations and other sites.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)