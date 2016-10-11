LONDON Oct 11 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a transformation programme to realign the firm to make it more competitive.
Japanese companies had been vocal in the run-up to Britain's referendum on EU membership, warning that a vote to leave could damage jobs and prospects in the country.
The company released a short statement on Tuesday saying the job cuts were linked to plans to streamline its operations. No further comment was immediately available.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)
