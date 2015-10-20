LONDON Oct 20 U.S.-based fund manager Fifth
Street Asset Management is looking to buy a European
credit or direct lending firm with between $500 million and $1
billion in assets, its chief executive said.
Fifth Street is looking to take advantage of an expected
wave of loan sales from banks looking to free up cash to bolster
their balance sheets, but Len Tannenbaum said the firm, which
specialises in U.S. credit, needed to buy local expertise.
"I think you need to buy experts in the market who are
already established. I don't want to do it myself," he said.
Tannenbaum said Fifth Street, which manages around $6
billion in assets, had a credit line of $170 million he could
tap to help fund the purchase, as well as equity capital after
the firm listed last year.
