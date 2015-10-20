(Repeats story published on Monday, with no changes)
* Asset managers keen to connect with 'millennials'
* But fear access via phone app could lead to mis-selling
scandal
* 'Robo-advice' still needs some human oversight
By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 19 British fund firms are falling
behind in the so-called 'fintech' revolution, fearing that a
boom in investment via phone apps could spawn the next financial
mis-selling scandal.
With smartphone apps already transforming the way people
bank, tech-savvy savers are impatient for similar software to
aid easier and cheaper 'on-the-move' investment.
But while fund managers are eager to innovate to win new
business, they are concerned that offering full-service money
management at the touch of a screen could lead to customers
choosing unsuitable products.
That could land firms in trouble with regulators, who
require strict financial checks on potential clients.
"We have all embraced mobile banking and many of us wouldn't
be without it but increasing ease of consumption in investment
funds in a similar way isn't necessarily in everyone's best
interests," said Sri Chandrasekharan, global head of HSBC Global
Asset Management.
"I have concerns about how technology of this kind could
compromise fiduciary safeguards if a client buys into a fund via
a mobile phone app without a full understanding of the attendant
risk-reward," he added.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requires fund managers
to gather numerous facts on clients before any investment
recommendation, such as inheritance tax or retirement planning,
existing investments and how they intend to manage portfolios.
In doing so, the managers are expected to build a picture of
a client's financial health, how much they understand about the
fund they are buying and the potential for losses.
Crucially, this duty of care extends beyond the point of
sale but also over the life of the investment or relationship
with the client - a responsibility fund firms could struggle to
discharge if their products are bought and sold through an app.
"Our rules and guidance are what we call media-neutral,
which means that irrespective of the way a service is delivered,
consumers receive the same level of protection," an FCA
spokesman said. "As a result, if a fintech firm is offering a
regulated service, they need to abide by the same rules."
DILEMMA
Britain is an established hub for fund management, and
embracing technology is viewed as critical to helping fund
managers connect with a younger generation of savers known as
millennials, many of whom have fallen into an 'advice gap' after
a shake-up in how financial advisers are paid.
UK-based investors must pay upfront fees for advice and fund
firms are no longer allowed to pay commission to the advisers
who recommend and sell their funds.
But earlier this month, just two years after the reforms
were introduced, Britain's finance ministry opened consultation
on consumer access to financial advice due to fears the
perceived expense of using advisers had deterred prudent
retirement planning.
Some fund firms are already responding to the demand for
investment without recourse to an adviser.
Online investment 'supermarket' Hargreaves Lansdown
has attracted a loyal following of savers who want to invest
with little or no interaction with advisers - but only if they
are willing to make independent investment decisions.
If clients opt to use this kind of 'execution-only service',
which is far less lucrative for wealth managers, the firms who
offer it cannot be held accountable for bad investment calls.
But the promise of faster, cheaper distribution and bigger
market share via the web and smartphones has been overshadowed
across the industry by worries that certain clients could buy
unsuitable products and lose more money than they can afford.
"If a client which shouldn't be in a position to invest in a
particular product, but is able to because of a new technology
and loses money, then the system has failed structurally," said
David Norton, head of investments at wealth advisor AES
International.
"In that sense, it could enable the next mis-selling scandal
easily," he added.
ROBOTS
The world's largest fund firm BlackRock is advancing
further still, pumping millions of dollars into another fintech
innovation known as 'robo-advice' - a concept designed to
provide automated, algorithm-based wealth management guidance
that could be easily delivered by phone or online.
While the possible benefits are well trailed, few expect
robots to replace human advisers any time soon. "In the medium
term, you're going to have to support it with a person," said
Richard Keers, chief financial officer at Schroders.
"That person might be in front of you, might be on the
telephone, might be on a Skype link."
Some managers argue that many of those clamouring to use
online, mobile or 'robo-advice' to bypass direct contact with a
financial adviser are ironically the investors who most need
face-to-face, bespoke guidance.
"I can't see how it can be quite as holistic and look at
everyone's circumstances, in their entirety," Richard Marwood,
senior investment manager at AXA Investment Managers.
"I just don't see how you're going to be able to do that on
some kind of flow chart."
