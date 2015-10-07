BRIEF-Alliance confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson to manage trust's equity portfolio
* Alliance Trust PLC today confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to manage trust's equity portfolio
LONDON Oct 7 The chief executive of the Investment Association, Daniel Godfrey, is to step down with immediate effect, the UK fund industry trade body said in a statement on Wednesday.
He will be replaced by Guy Sears, currently Director, Risk, Compliance and Legal, on an interim basis, the group said, adding a search for a permanent replacement was underway.
The group, whose members collectively manage more than 5.5 trillion pounds ($8.42 trillion) in assets, gave no reason for his departure and a spokesperson was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.6534 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop)
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)