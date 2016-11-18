LONDON Nov 18 Britain's financial markets regulator said on Friday it planned to overhaul the way the asset management operates to ensure both retail and institutional investors get value for money.

The regulator flagged widespread concern about the performance of actively managed funds relative to the fees charged, the level of competition in the industry and the information shared with investors to help them make decisions.

It has also launched a consultation into whether investment consultants which advise pension schemes should be referred to the competition authority.

Below are the main remedies proposed by the FCA:

FIDUCIARY DUTY

The FCA plans to "strengthen" the duty on asset managers to act in the best interests of investors and hold them to account for how they deliver value for money.

ONE FEE

Funds will need to provide one "all-in" fee so investors can easily see what is being taken from the fund by the firm.

OBJECTIVES

To help retail investors to choose the right fund, asset managers will have to be clear about its objectives, make sure they use the right benchmark and help investors to identify persistent underperformance.

FLEXIBILITY

As funds often have multiple classes of shares, asset managers will have to make it easier for retail investors to move into one that offers better value for money.

TRANSPARENCY

At the point a retail investor buys a fund, and throughout their time in it, the asset manager will need to explain more fully the range of charges applied to the fund.

STANDARDISATION

Asset managers will need to increase the level of transparency and standardisation around costs and charges for institutional investors.

PENSION SCHEMES

The regulator said it would explore whether there should be greater pooling of pension scheme assets in an effort to lower costs and improve returns. It will also require greater and clearer disclosure of fiduciary management fees and performance.

CONSULTANTS

The FCA opened the door to a possible Competition and Markets Authority review of the investment consultancy market, and said it wanted oversight of institutional investment advice to be brought within its regulatory remit.

IFAS, PLATFORMS

The regulator also said it would undertake further competition work on the retail distribution of funds, particularly in relation to the impact financial advisers and platforms have on value for money. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)