LONDON Nov 18 Britain's financial regulator
said price competition in the asset management sector is weak
and profits high, proposing a "significant" package of remedies
to improve competition.
The Financial Conduct Authority was publishing the interim
findings from its review into whether Britain's 7 trillion pound
($8.7 trillion) asset management sector gives investors value
for money.
"We want asset managers to ensure investors receive value
for money through pursuing energetically their duty to act in
their customers' best interests," FCA Chief Executive Andrew
Bailey said in a statement.
Despite a large number of firms operating in the market the
asset management sector as a whole has enjoyed sustained, high
profits over a number of years, the FCA said.
