LONDON Oct 10 British Finance Minister George Osborne said on Monday the financial crisis in Europe's euro zone countries had greatly damaged confidence around the world and must be resolved urgently.

"The crisis in the euro may now be inching towards resolution, but it has already delivered a huge knock to international confidence," Osborne told parliament.

Finance ministers from around the world meet in Paris later this week to try to resolve the crisis.

(Reporting by Tim Castle and Matt Falloon)